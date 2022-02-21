 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $540,000

All offers due by 8:00 pm Monday, January 24th. Relax on the stunning front porch of this beautiful brick home that boosts a versatile floorplan to accommodate a growing family or one that needs lots of space to spread out and have room for exercise, office, or a school room. Main level garage allows for easy access to spacious kitchen and breakfast area. Large windows flank gas fireplace in den with built in bookcases. Living room has pocket doors to allow for privacy from den. Primary bedroom suite is on the main level plus there are 4 generous bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Bonus room over garage is perfect for playroom, man cave or theater room. Tons of storage throughout the house. Screen porch, brick patio and garden space provide ample private outdoor retreat areas. Backyard is fenced with additional natural area beyond the fence. Enjoy the tree lined neighborhood sidewalks that lead to walking trails, shops, school, and local parks. This won’t last long!

