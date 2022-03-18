5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $549,900

Stunning three level home with many bonus features! Main level living boasts a formal den/office area, an inviting living room with beautiful built-ins and cozy fireplace, oversized formal dining area, a kitchen made for entertaining, a full sized laundry room, and a sunroom to boot! All this, as well as a great outdoor space just waiting for you to be the life of the party! All five overly large bedrooms are upstairs, just waiting for you to put the finishing touches on each to make your own. Finished basement area is complimented with baseboard heat. Basement level also offers an unfinished workshop area with an abundance of dry storage as well. Lot offers privacy and a creek to sooth you for a potential afternoon nap. Circle driveway for extra parking. Cul-de-sac living at its finest!