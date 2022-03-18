 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $549,900

5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $549,900

Stunning three level home with many bonus features! Main level living boasts a formal den/office area, an inviting living room with beautiful built-ins and cozy fireplace, oversized formal dining area, a kitchen made for entertaining, a full sized laundry room, and a sunroom to boot! All this, as well as a great outdoor space just waiting for you to be the life of the party! All five overly large bedrooms are upstairs, just waiting for you to put the finishing touches on each to make your own. Finished basement area is complimented with baseboard heat. Basement level also offers an unfinished workshop area with an abundance of dry storage as well. Lot offers privacy and a creek to sooth you for a potential afternoon nap. Circle driveway for extra parking. Cul-de-sac living at its finest!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert