5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $559,300

Welcome Home!! Beautiful two-story brick home nestled in private community in Clemmons. Enjoy the peaceful setting on five acres with walking trails in the woods perfect for a campfire. Open living spaces with hardwoods throughout. You'll love the classic craftsman feel of this home. The sunroom and back deck allow for quiet morning coffee with a beautiful view. Main level bedroom with en suite bath can be used as a primary bedroom.Multiple rooms on all three levels can be used for an office, playroom, home gym, or home theater. Finished basement with second fireplace offers even more space and storage for a big family. This home is amazing and waiting on you!