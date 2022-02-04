 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $559,300

5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $559,300

5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $559,300

Welcome Home!! Beautiful two-story brick home nestled in private community in Clemmons. Enjoy the peaceful setting on five acres with walking trails in the woods perfect for a campfire. Open living spaces with hardwoods throughout. You'll love the classic craftsman feel of this home. The sunroom and back deck allow for quiet morning coffee with a beautiful view. Main level bedroom with en suite bath can be used as a primary bedroom.Multiple rooms on all three levels can be used for an office, playroom, home gym, or home theater. Finished basement with second fireplace offers even more space and storage for a big family. This home is amazing and waiting on you!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
Crime

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert