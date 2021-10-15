 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $575,000

5,000 plus square feet with a finished basement. Do you need bedrooms, or office space, just private living areas, this house has so much space to make it what you need it to be. If you like nature the private back yard has a screened in porch and a deck. The main level has a wheelchair accessible bathroom and the primary bath has a walk-in tub. The basement has a theater and a home gym. The house has a new roof. Neighborhood pool!

