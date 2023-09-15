Welcome to this well maintained, wonderful brick home in sought after Glen Haven! Open and airy with architectural accents, enjoy the flow from the spacious kitchen to the living room highlighted by beautiful tray ceilings and a stone fireplace. Dedicated dining space with arched detail, private deck and large level backyard. Main level primary bedroom with ensuite, main level laundry room. Upper level has a versatile loft/living space, one bedroom currently used as an office, and full bathroom. Additional features include: SS appliances, granite countertops, built-ins, ceiling speakers, walk-in attic space for additional storage, solar panels for low electric bills, and so much more. Conveniently located to schools, shopping, and easy access to highway. Schedule your showing today!