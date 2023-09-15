Welcome to this well maintained, wonderful brick home in sought after Glen Haven! Open and airy with architectural accents, enjoy the flow from the spacious kitchen to the living room highlighted by beautiful tray ceilings and a stone fireplace. Dedicated dining space with arched detail, private deck and large level backyard. Main level primary bedroom with ensuite, main level laundry room. Upper level has a versatile loft/living space, one bedroom currently used as an office, and full bathroom. Additional features include: SS appliances, granite countertops, built-ins, ceiling speakers, walk-in attic space for additional storage, solar panels for low electric bills, and so much more. Conveniently located to schools, shopping, and easy access to highway. Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $580,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Truist Financial Corp. said Monday it is undergoing a “sizable reductions in force” over the next 12 to 18 months that will represent at least…
A federal District Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. over the administration and pricing of its…
The Enclave at North Point apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in three years, this time for $43.8 million to…
A federal judge in New York approved Friday the Wells Fargo & Co. agreement to pay $1 billion to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Two people were stabbed, including the man who died, and one person was struck by a vehicle.