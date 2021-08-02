 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $625,000

Incredible 5 bedroom, 3.5 home with the fabulous extras you are looking for. The main level boasts an open floorplan with lovely greatroom with built-ins, corner ship-lap, gas log fireplace that opens to the extraordinary kitchen with HUGE island, double oven, 5 burner gas stove, built-in microwave & pantry adjacent to spacious dining overlooking Salem Glen’s golf course, all with beautiful engineered wood flooring. The primary bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, remote controlled blinds & remarkable tile bath with double sinks, tile shower & garden tub. 2 additional bedrooms, one with vaulted ceiling & bookcase share a bath with double sinks. A pretty powder room & laundry with drop zone cabinet & sink complete the main level. Upstairs find a gameroom, delightful guestroom, office, full bath and walk-in storage. Enjoy the outdoors from your rocking chair front porch or screen porch. Walk to playground.

