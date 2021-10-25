5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $639,900

Architecturally stunning home, w/rocking chair front porch, Incredible 5 bedrooms, 4.5 home with the fabulous extras you are looking for. Stunning craftsman's wood trim work throughout this open concept living with formal and casual indoor living spaces that flow easily into outdoor spaces! Hdwd flrs throughout ML. Elegant DR with coffered ceiling & amazing attention to detail. Kitchen w/lrg island, gas stove, built-in microwave & flows to lovely soaring 2-story great rm w/gas log fp and lots of natural light, opens to screen porch. The ML owner's suite w/2 WIC, bath w/ granite double sinks, tile shower & jetted tub. UL has 3 bdms, 2 full bths, open loft/study and a den/theatre room. AMAZING LL with 5th bdrm(or office), ¾ open kitchen , den w/FP is perfect for entertaining, outdoor patio, fenced yard. PERFECT for entertaining, close to the neighborhood playground or pool/golf clubhouse w/dining that can be joined for a separate fee. Close to I-40, major medical and all major shopping