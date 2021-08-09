5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $649,900

Awesome new offering in Salem Glen, Forsyth County, IS the complete package and defines curb appeal! Special custom build thoughtfully designed to capture the wooded view! Open concept living with formal and casual indoor living spaces that flow easily into outdoor spaces! Main level owner's suite with large tub and tile shower. 3 full bedrooms upstairs with 2 generous baths. Unbeatable lower level with 5th bedroom (or office), game space with fireplace, wet bar and full bath- can be accessed from a separate entrance or dedicated garage. Perfect nanny/ in-law suite, or teenage hang out! Covered outdoor living space, plus entertaining space with fireplace and built-in grill. 3 car garage, flat, fenced yard. Excellent storage! Available for a quick closing and immediate occupancy!