5 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $699,900

Your new home awaits on a quiet .80 acre lot off of the 13th Hole on Salem Glen Golf Course. Private road access & extended driveway are just the beginning. Mature landscaping & partially wooded lot offer ample privacy that is rare to find w/ newer built homes. The 10 foot ceilings tower as you enter with a main level open floorplan perfect for entertainment, including a cozy fireplace, coffered ceiling living room, & dining that overlooks the fairway. Extraordinary kitchen has a oversized granite counter island, double ovens, 5 burner gas stove, & walk in pantry. The main level primary bedroom has double closets, ensuite bathroom with garden tub & spacious tile shower. Screened back porch, fire pit, & fenced yard. Upstairs are additional bedrooms, second living room, office, & guest bath. Tremendous attention to detail throughout w/ upgraded accent walls, built-ins, & shiplap. Salem Glen Country Club offers Pool, Golfing, & Clubhouse membership. Please see agent notes for more info.