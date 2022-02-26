5 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $459,900

All the upgrades!! This Chelsea floor plan built by Royal Homes is one of the most popular floor plans and this one has all the upgrades available. Beautiful kitchen with marble countertops, tile backsplash, stamped patio outback with a new fence, storage shed, coffered ceiling in master, tray ceiling in dining room, crown molding, built ins beside fireplace, granite in master bath, upgrade cabinets, gas range, stainless appliances, iron stair railing, MUST SEE!. This corner lot home just over a mile from the Farmers Market and I-40, minutes from the PTI airport, future home of Wesleyan Academy, wont last long, schedule your showing today. Coming Soon! Goes active 2/25