5 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $469,000

Almost brand new house in Northborough! Brand NEW modern kitchen with Quartz and Dekton countertops, large picture window and oversized island. You will love the open floor plan - perfect for entertaining both inside and out. Downstairs has LVP in all living spaces, a gas fireplace in the great room, a secluded home office and a guest bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs offers 4 total bedrooms, an oversized primary suite, extra cabinet storage in the laundry room, tons of storage and a bonus room. There is plenty of parking in the 2 car garage - with epoxy floor, extra storage and an extra parking pad on the front driveway. The outside patio has a covered pergola, established landscaping and a privacy fence. Don’t forget you get a community pool, gym and clubhouse for a minimal HOA fee of $60/mo. Come and see it for yourself!