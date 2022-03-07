Absolutely stunning remodel! Step inside to an extremely elegant home. Kitchen is open and will blow you away! Double oven, hidden storage, including bench seating and a tucked away pantry. The property itself is lovely, with 2 garages and another storage building, currently used for crafting. There is a darling chicken coop with sturdy run. Keep the chickens, or use for more storage! Enjoy the decks and the rocking chair porch. Several outside water hydrants. Buildings are wired. 3 freestanding propane fireplaces, and unique light fixtures add to the elegance and charm. There are really too many features to list. Come see this special, immaculate property today.
5 Bedroom Home in Germanton - $450,000
