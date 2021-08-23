Let’s talk about an entertaining delight! This home was made to host a big superbowl party or charity ball! Owners added approx 4K sqft to achieve their entertaining goals. Dramatic 2-story foyer with filled Travertine marble greets you. A grand formal dining room complete with tray ceiling and wainscoting along with a Mendota gas log fireplace will be the scene for many happy meals. The Kitchen. Ah, you don’t see this quality & attention to detail very often and there are not one, but 3! Catering kitchen and outdoor/indoor garden kitchen. Gleaming hardwoods abound! 2 or 3 possibilities for office, playroom, school room. You may never want to leave the kitchen area because it is flanked by a large morning room with fireplace, keeping room and adjacent to the private, comfy & cool covered porch with fan and television. Rec Room, Sunroom turned into modern workout studio and so much more, we can’t fit it all in! You have to see this home to believe it. What a stunner!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,399,000
