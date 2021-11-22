 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,600,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,600,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,600,000

Fabulous golf course estate home is coming available on March 15th. Perfectly sited, this 1.66-acre estate on the Greensboro Country Club Farm Course overlooking holes 7 and 8 enjoys a sweeping 620-foot view of the course. A paved circular drive brings guests up to steps leading to a Pennsylvania Blue Stone terrace. From there you are ushered through a limestone-faced covered front entry featuring a bespoke Mahogany eight-foot-tall front door with beveled glass sidelights and transom. A hand-made stately lantern and copper gutters with scuppers complete this dramatic entrance. This impressive residence was designed by Larry McRae. Glenn H Hodgin, the draftsman for the iconic Otto Zenke for many years, was responsible for the interiors. D.C. Patton was the general contractor - well known for his quality of construction and attention to detail, which can be seen in homes in many of Greensboro’s premier neighborhoods today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert