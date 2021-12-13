5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $325,000

 Skip to main content
12/12 OH CANCELED. Completely updated since 2019, this beautiful split foyer home in Guilford West neighborhood is a must see! New carpet & paint, and HW floors recently refinished. ML feat kitchen with new SS appl (2020), granite counters, and informal dining area. LR has vaulted ceiling & fireplace w/gas logs. French door opens from LR onto large, very private deck that overlooks wooded back yard. Primary BR also on ML, with 2 walk in closets and remodeled bath. 2 other BRs and another updated bath also on ML. The lower level has an additional BR plus another room that could be an office or 5th BR if needed. LL also feat large bonus space that would make a great media room or a den. No detail was overlooked in the updates, w roof, gas logs, HVAC, garage door openers, stove and microwave all new in 2020. This lovely home is situated on quiet street, near schools, shopping, restaurants. Proximity to airport and interstate makes commuting a breeze! Bonus-Refrigerator and W&D convey!

