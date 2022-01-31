5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $350,000

**Due to such high interest, the sellers have asked for all interested parties to submit their best offer by 8pm tonight** Welcome Home to this fantastic 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home that offers an abundance of living and play space. Including a large loft and spacious rooms, perfect for gatherings and entertaining. Extended concrete patio in backyard and awesome gazebo to enjoy relaxing evenings. New laminate in the main level living and kitchen area. Plenty of storage throughout. The primary bedroom and closet offers quite the space with 9ft high ceilings for a grand feel as well as a garden tub and separate shower. Neighborhood pools and HOA maintains the lawn. Treat yourself to your dream home in a great location! *Please check agent remarks