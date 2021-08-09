 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $354,900

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $354,900

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $354,900

Well maintained home located in the desirable Jefferson Place neighborhood. This two story brick home has 5 bedrooms, wired den with gas log fireplace and a ton of natural light - Great for an office or "Zoom" room! Potential in-law suite on the main level. Hardwood floors under carpet throughout (excluding den) - per seller. Kitchen updated in 2015 - Granite countertops & cabinets. Enjoy the large fenced in backyard. Easy access to Friendly and New Garden Shopping Centers. Storage Shed Remains. Schedule your appointment today - showings start 8/7/21... Welcome Home!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News