5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $354,900

Well maintained home located in the desirable Jefferson Place neighborhood. This two story brick home has 5 bedrooms, wired den with gas log fireplace and a ton of natural light - Great for an office or "Zoom" room! Potential in-law suite on the main level. Hardwood floors under carpet throughout (excluding den) - per seller. Kitchen updated in 2015 - Granite countertops & cabinets. Enjoy the large fenced in backyard. Easy access to Friendly and New Garden Shopping Centers. Storage Shed Remains. Schedule your appointment today - showings start 8/7/21... Welcome Home!!!