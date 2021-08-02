 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $364,900

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $364,900

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $364,900

Need space? Want privacy in a convenient location? This home it all! Nestled at the end of a quiet street and neighboring the greenway, this updated 5 bedroom home won't last long! Great floorplan with modern kitchen open to a formal dining area. Hardwoods throughout the home except in the tiled foyer and bathrooms. The 3rd floor 5th bedroom could be used as great flex space with plenty of access to unfinished attic storage space. The oversized garage also provides ample storage. New roof June 2021!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News