5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $380,000

Rocking Chair Front Porch! The home is so much larger than it looks. 5 bedrooms! Much has been replaced in the last few years, check out the attached sheet! Roof and furnace 2016. Rinnai hot water heater. And I love a laundry chute! Large laundry with full bath on lower level and huge rec room for all your games! Primary can be main level or 2nd floor, you choose. 2 fireplaces, gas in den, wood burning in rec room. This is a great home with so many flexible spaces, everyone can have their "my" cave! Living room could easily be home office too. Very well built home by Mitchell Construction, evidenced by blue prints, which are still available. Popcorn has been removed so you have great 9 foot smooth ceilings. The extra large Cape Code will not last with its generously oversized garage AND the large storage room above which you can do whatever you want with. This is it, hurry while it is available!