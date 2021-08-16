 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $380,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $380,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $380,000

Rocking Chair Front Porch! The home is so much larger than it looks. 5 bedrooms! Much has been replaced in the last few years, check out the attached sheet! Roof and furnace 2016. Rinnai hot water heater. And I love a laundry chute! Large laundry with full bath on lower level and huge rec room for all your games! Primary can be main level or 2nd floor, you choose. 2 fireplaces, gas in den, wood burning in rec room. This is a great home with so many flexible spaces, everyone can have their "my" cave! Living room could easily be home office too. Very well built home by Mitchell Construction, evidenced by blue prints, which are still available. Popcorn has been removed so you have great 9 foot smooth ceilings. The extra large Cape Code will not last with its generously oversized garage AND the large storage room above which you can do whatever you want with. This is it, hurry while it is available!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News