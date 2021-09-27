Incredible unique 30 acre recreational LAKEFRONT property in Sedgefield Lakes with so much character. 5 bedroom 3 bath ranch home includes a finished basement. Large deck perfect for entertaining with gorgeous lake views. This lake offers boating, skiing, jet skiing, swimming, kayaking and fishing! HOA required membership for lake use. Hidden gem in Greensboro, close to shopping and restaurants but feels like a resort!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $400,000
