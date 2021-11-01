 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $415,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $415,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $415,000

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 10/30 2-4pm! Wonderful renovation in Robinridge close to shopping, restaurants, and highways! Kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counters, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Refinished wood flooring. Primary bedroom on main with upgraded bathroom, new tiled shower and new dual granite vanity. 4 other bedrooms up with a bonus space. Full bath has a new tub/shower combo and granite top vanity. Basement has finished bonus room and a 14x16.5 separate storage room. Fresh interior paint. New toilets, plumbing fixtures and lighting fixtures. Great screen porch overlooks large fenced yard! Walking trails to Price Park at end of cul-de-sac.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News