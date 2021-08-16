Fabulous family home with 5600+ SF in the Northwest school district. This impressive residence allows you to choose your primary bedroom on the main level or on the 2nd level. The open floor plan has lots of natural light and flows comfortably from the kitchen to the great room. Many updates over the years including wood flooring in the main level primary bedroom and family room, and new tile floors in the foyer. The primary main level bath was upgraded in 2021. The kitchen was remodeled, new roof and gutters were installed in 2020. Enjoy multiple living spaces with the living room and a great room on the main level. The spacious bonus room on the 3rd floor. Plus the family room in the basement with a large unfinished play area. All bedrooms are ample-sized. The primary bedroom upstairs has a sitting area. Entertain on the back deck overlooking a private lot with woods. This home could also be a wonderful opportunity for a multi-generational family. Lovingly owned and maintained!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $495,000
