 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $499,900

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $499,900

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $499,900

The Best Lot on Cardinal Pete Dye Golf Course! This beautiful transitional home sits on almost half an acre cul-de-sac lot. The Grand Entry boasts a soaring ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors. Spacious eat-in Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, center work island, recessed lighting, gas cooktop and more! Spacious Den with fireplace, built-ins and French doors to the deck. Primary Suite on main level has plenty of windows, a large walk-in closet and large luxurious Bath with garden tub. Formal Living Room & Dining Room with detailed moldings. Hardwood floors throughout most of the main level. Private Back Deck and Patio present a wonderful view of the golf course!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
Crime

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert