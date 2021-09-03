5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $699,000

ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY TO OWN ONE OF THE PREMIER PROPERTIES ON THE SEDGEFIELD COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE!! Expansive views of the 8th and 9th holes, with amazing unobstructed views looking up to towards the 9th green and the historical Sedgefield Tudor clubhouse. This 5 BR, 5BA home is nestled on 1.08 acres on one of the most private and desirable streets in Sedgefield. It’s a quick walk or golf cart ride to the clubhouse, exercise/swimming facilities, and tennis and pickleball courts. This home is being offered by the original owner "AS IS" and is waiting for you to add your personal design and updates to make it your own. OR, ARE YOU LOOKING TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME on the Sedgefield course? If so, this amazing property with over 180 feet of golf course frontage is the perfect setting!