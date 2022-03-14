Incredibly scenic setting minutes from the city. Unbelievable outdoor living spaces! Private cul de sac 1.62acre lot with pretty mature landscaping, built-in firepit, and inground pool and spa surrounded by attractive fencing. Superior custom home built by one of Greensboro's premier builders, Bea Melton. Entry opens into the dramatic living room with a cathedral ceiling, exposed beams, & a stone fireplace and hearth with incredible views of the property. The updated kitchen has a Wolf cooktop, Kitchenaid ovens, and a center island with bar seating. Opens into the spacious dining room with a french door leading to the cozy screened porch. The primary suite has a sitting area & spacious bath with double vanity, oversized shower, & 2 large closets. The lower level has a bonus room & sliding glass doors leading to the pool area. The main level office could function as a 5th bedroom. Highly sought-after school district! Lots of storage. Amazing home for family living and entertaining!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $765,000
