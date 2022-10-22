5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $1,398,000

Finished in 2019 and stunningly positioned in a rural setting akin to the original architect, Guy Land's intention, this Texas Hill Country home spared no expense during construction and is a beautiful display of design choices. The home's immediate impression commands your attention when opening the uniquely designed Pivot Door. No detail was left out during construction, which is evident when taking a moment to enjoy the features of the kitchen so thoughtfully planned. Entertaining will be a delight w the expansive countertops & wet bar w addtl dishwasher! All doors were built to accomodate a width suitable to age in place. 3 beds downstairs with an incredible kitchen & billiard room on the main, game room, guest suite & additional bed w kitchenette upstairs. Cedar closet, drop zone, dog wash and prewired for electric vehicle are just some of the features this incredible home offers. Over 12 acres located in Davidson County offering low taxes but conveniently close to High Point!