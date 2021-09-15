5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $1,495,000

Impressive 7400+ SF luxury estate, privately tucked away on 22+ acres and located in PRIME Northern Davidson County location. Spectacular outdoor oasis provides extra outdoor living space. In-Ground SALTWATER POOL & SPA that words alone cannot describe...Covered Deck. Inside, you find EXCEPTIONAL features...multiple staircases to the expansive upper level, gourmet kitchen, huge master retreat, 4 fireplaces throughout plus a screened porch. This is the one you have been waiting to see on the market today!