WOW, LUXURY LIVING at its FINEST. This gorgeous custom-built home over 9500 Sq Ft is nestled on 8+ acres with all the luxury amenities. Very Open floor plan with a luxurious kitchen, dining room, living room and den all flowing from one room to another. 2 Kitchens, 2 laundry Rooms, 5 Bedrooms with each room having their own ensuite bathrooms. Entertainment GALORE, the 3000+ Sq ft basement offers billiards room, wine cellar, wet bar, 2nd kitchen, movie theater, den, 5th bedroom, sauna, and it all opens up to the heated saltwater pool with hot tub. TONS on storage throughout the home with built-in cabinetry and extra closet spaces. Marble flooring throughout the main and basement level. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL, located in High Point city limits but Davidson County taxes.
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $1,850,000
