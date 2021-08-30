 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $139,900

5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $139,900

5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $139,900

MOVE IN READY! Master and full large bathroom on the main level of this fully renovated 5 bedroom 3 fully updated baths home very close to downtown High Point North Carolina. This home is a total rehab featuring new walls, countertops, flooring and windows. Whether you are growing your family or working from home or just need a lot of space. Your new home awaits.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
Crime

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News