5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $288,945

Lot #4-The Lancaster Plan-The Lancaster is a 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home with so much space to move around! Upon entering the home you'll notice the large open family room looks into a beautiful kitchen with El Dorado granite countertops and SS appliances. A spacious island sits in the center of the kitchen creating an unbelievable amount of counter space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows throughout most of the home with carpet in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom is spacious. The en-suite features a large tile shower and dual vanities! The guest suite or 5th bedroom is located on the main level. Don't wait! Call for more information today! Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify. Offers are accepted until Monday, October 4 @ 5PM.