Lot #5-The Rutherford plan has all the room you’ve been looking for! As you enter you are greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring that flows through the common areas. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pantry. While you’re in the kitchen you can still entertain guests enjoying the cozy fireplace in the great room. Lovely primary suite located on the main level features double bowl vanity, separate water closet, 2 linen closets, granite countertops, and an enormous walk-in closet. Upstairs is a spacious loft, 4 secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets, Jack & Jill bathroom, and a full hall bath. The possibilities are endless! Call for more information on this amazing home!" Buyer to verify taxes and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify. All offers are accepted until Monday 10/4 @ 5:00PM.
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $306,550
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police: Man believed dead after disappearing from Winston-Salem. 27-year-old charged in his killing.
A man arrested at the airport in Charlotte on Wednesday is accused of killing a Winston-Salem man on the day the victim was reported missing f…
A woman died Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle on Country Club Road, Winston-Salem Police said.
Police say the victim, Michele Ruth Lowder, was found deceased in her home off Country Club Road.
15-year-old indicted in fatal Mount Tabor High School shooting. Maurice T. Evans Jr. to be tried as an adult
Evans is charged with killing William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., who was also 15.
The city moved on after a teenager was gunned down on a Winston-Salem street. His family and friends did not
Who was Jumil Dewann Robertson?
Novant fires unvaccinated employees for not complying with mandate
Missing Winston-Salem man told friends he was walking to Cumberland County. Police say his disappearance is suspicious.
Ryan Christopher Hultgreen, 25, was last seen in Winston-Salem on Aug. 23.
Company to close its office here. Employees can work from home or move to offices in Raleigh, Phoenix or Dallas-Fort Worth.
Novant and the state of North Carolina say the employees voluntarily resigned, making them ineligible for unemployment.
N.C. food-stamp recipients gain 25% permanent benefit increase