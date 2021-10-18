 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $380,000

Five bedroom private backyard! Beautiful kitchen with granite, SS appliances, hardwood flooring, tile backsplash and large pantry. Huge master bedroom suite on the main level with a sitting room and bathroom has double sinks, sep tub and shower and sep water closet and walk in closet! New tile shower, and floor. Relax on the deck under the shade of the electric awning with remote! Upstairs has 4 huge bedrooms, a lovely bath and loft for entertaining! 3 car garage has a utility sink! SELLER cannot close until the first week of DECEMBER.

