 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $386,966

5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $386,966

Lot#43- The Rutherford plan has all the room you've been looking for! As you enter you are greeted with beautiful luxury plank flooring that flows through the common areas. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. Great open concept floorplan! Lovely primary suite located on the main level with a spacious en-suite that features double sink vanity, two linen closets, a water closet, and an enormous walk-in closet. Upstairs is a spacious loft, 4 secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets, Jack & Jill bathroom, and a full hall bath. The possibilities are endless! Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert