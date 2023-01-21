 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $412,207

5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $412,207

The Columbia plan is under construction and will be ready to move-in March/April of this year. Home has Owners Suite on the main floor as well as a second Owners Suite on the second floor. Very desirable location off Barrow Road in High Point directly across the street from Southwest Guilford HS. Seller offers to pay a portion of your mortgage for 2 years (2-1 buy-down) and 1% of your loan amount toward Closing Cost when using preferred lender, attorney and title company. for all full price offers and expires 1/31/2023.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: COVID is still deadly

Our view: COVID is still deadly

We were saddened last week to learn that Lynnette Hardaway — better known as “Diamond” of the “Diamond and Silk” media duo, with her sister, H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert