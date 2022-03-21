Welcome home to this beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath home in High Point! In law suite on first floor. Second floor loft/bonus room. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in beds. New flooring in 2nd floor bathrooms. Gorgeous, new granite and backsplash in kitchen. SS appliances- cooktop, dual oven, microwave, dishwasher. 2 car garage. Don’t miss!
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $419,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.
Dr. Anne White's license has been suspended indefinitely. Move comes after years of investigation.
About 160 local officials joined NASA, the U.S. Space Command and other agencies last month in a simulated scenario that put Winston-Salem in the crosshairs of a potentially destructive asteroid speeding toward Earth.
After eight months of uncertainty, a company executive says he plans to develop a mining operation with a fully exposed, 61-acre extraction pit just a few hundred yards from West Yadkin Elementary School.
Q: I was coming into town on University Parkway recently and saw new signs pointing the way to Truist Field and the fairgrounds. I was a littl…
The mother of a student at Paisley IB Magnet School was charged with having a handgun on school property on Monday, after deputies searched he…
End of an era: Closing of Wells Fargo downtown branch stirs memories of Wachovia, underscores industry-wide changes in banking
Planned closure of downtown branch of Wells Fargo is a symbolic end of an era of in-person service.
'A social justice thread in my preaching.' Winston-Salem native comes home to lead Emmanuel Baptist Church.
When Emmanuel Baptist Church officials called to talk with the Rev. Herbert Miller II in November 2021 about becoming the church’s next pastor…
Graduate transfer relishes every game he can play as his college career could be winding down
Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.
Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack.