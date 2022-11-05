5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $428,069

NW High Points hottest new community, Williard Place, across from SW Guilford HS! NEW PLAN ...Columbia with 2 primary bedrooms - one up and one down. 5 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths, painted cabinets, granite, stone fireplace, hardwoods in main living, tile baths and laundry, wood stairs, etc. Great finishes, screen porch, patio and backs up to wooded area. Estimated completion mid February. Come see today. Model open 12-5 tues-sat, sun 1-5. Columbia plan LOT 71 WP