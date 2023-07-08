Introducing a stunning new construction home, meticulously crafted in 2023, designed to elevate your living experience. This magnificent property boasts an array of impressive features that blend modern elegance with functionality. Spanning across two spacious floors, this residence offers the convenience of two primary suites, one on each level, providing a flexible and comfortable living arrangement for multi-generational families or guests. The design prioritizes natural lighting, allowing the interior to bask in an abundance of sunlight, creating an inviting and warm atmosphere. Step inside and be greeted by the soothing ambiance of neutral paint colors that harmoniously complement any style or decor preference, offering a blank canvas for personalization. The thoughtfully designed floor plan encompasses a total of five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, ensuring ample space for privacy, relaxation, and everyday living.
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $429,900
