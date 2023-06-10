The Roanoke is a new plan and is under construction and will be ready middle of July. Home has Owners Suite on the main floor as well as 4 GIGANTIC Bedrooms on the second floor. The Kitchen, Dining Area and Great Room offer a large open space for gathering. Very desirable location off Barrow Road in High Point directly across the street from Southwest Guilford HS. Hardwood stairs, screen porch, stone fireplace !! etc . Ask about the details of our $10k June incentive !