5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $489,900

Stunningly unique home on one of High Point's prettiest treelined street. Impressive two-story foyer with L-shaped staircase and marble floors. Large windows throughout the home allows for an abundance of natural light. No detail was left untouched in the remarkably updated kitchen with quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, large island, high end appliances, and loads of cabinets. Large dining room with gorgeous inlaid flooring. The sunken den is a great space to cozy up at the end of the day. Upstairs holds 5 bedrooms, including the large primary suite. Wrap around screened-in porch overlooks the fenced-in backyard. There is an unfinished room above the detached garage. This one is a must see!

