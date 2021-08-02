 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $498,000

Wonderful all brick home in Ashton Oaks. Come visit this 5 bedroom 4 full bathroom delightful family home with spacious living areas, fabulous gourmet kitchen with large breakfast island/built-in SS appliances/solid surface counters/ butlers pantry/under counter lighting & tile back splash. Great room with gas log fireplace. Elegant living and dining rooms with exceptional moldings. Hardwood floors throughout the main level living areas. Main level 2nd bedroom with full bathroom. Outstanding master suite/octagon ceiling/his and her vanities/jetted tub/separate shower/sitting or exercise area and a fabulous walk/in closet with built-in shelving. All bedrooms are a good size and en-suite. Wonderful deck overlooks the level fenced backyard. Low HOA. Southwest Schools.

