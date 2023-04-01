Welcome Home to this stunning 5-bed, 3.5 bath home, situated on a spacious corner lot in Swans Landing. Approaching the front door, you'll notice the attractive landscaping & charming porch. Upon entering you'll notice the beautifully designed front living room & adjacent dining room w/stylish coffered ceilings providing a perfect setting for formal dinners & gatherings. The modern kitchen features energy-efficient matching appliances, sleek countertops & ample storage space. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the cozy den w/fireplace. The first floor boasts a spacious primary suite w/beautiful coffered ceilings, 2 closets & lots of natural light. Upstairs you'll find an additional primary suite, providing privacy/comfort for guests & features an extended bonus room, perfect for game/living space. The home also features energy-efficient upgrades, ensuring max comfort & cost savings.Located in the heart of the triad. Minutes to Kernersville & Greensboro. Schedule a private showing today!