5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $550,000

Enjoy your private pool this summer in the sought-after Ashton Oaks neighborhood. Full brick home with five bedrooms and three and a half baths. Multiple living spaces to include a living room, two story great room, loft area, and third floor bonus. Specious kitchen with granite tops, island, pantry, stainless appliances, breakfast area and a formal dinning room as well. Double staircases lead to the second level where hardwood floors continue into every bedroom and the third level. Large primary bedroom has its own 18x13 foot sitting area, large walk in closet, and tray ceiling. Three car garage with plenty of room for additional storage. Fenced in backyard with deck overlooking the pool that is maintained year round. Low HOA fee, Southwest School District. Showings start Friday Jan. 7th.

