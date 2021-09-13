 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $629,900

This home has a fantastic updated kitchen that opens to the spacious family room. The Main level bedrooms are perfect for parents with toddlers. The upper level bedrooms gives the teenagers their own space. Grandparents, Furniture Market Renters have loved using the space over the garage. The apartment has a full kitchen. The full bath has Washer and dryer hook ups. This space is connected to the home but far enough away to give privacy from the main house.

