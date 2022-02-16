5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $749,000

** Highest and best by Monday 2/14 at 12pm** Are you looking for a gorgeous home with a Guest House in Emerywood Estates? This exquisite property has it all! It showcases stunning interior design throughout the home, a beautiful kitchen complete with granite countertops, SS appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, butcher block kitchen island, gas fireplace, double ovens, ice maker, and a built-in beverage fridge. The main floor also has a beautiful study with a fireplace, along with the primary bedroom and an additional bedroom on the main floor. Each bedroom is extremely spacious with walk-in closets. Step outside to enjoy a backyard built for entertaining with an oversized patio that looks over the back yard. The guest house is the most adorable space for in-laws or out of town guests, with a full kitchen, full bath, one bedroom, and a living area. ** Open House Saturday 2/12**