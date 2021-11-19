Once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of Jamestown's most iconic homes perfectly placed on 21 magnificent acres in the heart of the Triad. Additional acreage is available. This fine Southern home offers exceptional, unrivaled style and comfort. Totally updated in a stud out renovation in 2006 the home received new plumbing, electrical, windows, roof, HVAC systems and more. During the renovation, a major addition was added across the back of the home creating the Chef's kitchen and fabulous grand Den with a stacked stone fireplace and sweeping view of the back lawn, swimming pool, gazebo, and fountain. For the equestrian, there is a modern two-story 6 stall stable with hay storage above. A picturesque spring-fed pond, fenced pastures, and outbuildings complete this extraordinary residence. This fine home is literally within walking distance of the vibrant and charming Jamestown town center with its popular restaurants and shops.
5 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $2,500,000
