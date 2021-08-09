5 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $350,000

LOOKING FOR A GREAT HOME W/LOTS OF ROOM OPTIONS? Check out this 5+ BR/3BA home in Jamestown near golf, tennis, dining, shopping & Greenway. A stunning kitchen boasting exotic granite & Craftsmaid cabinets will make you proud to entertain family & guests. Primary BR is on the 2nd level but a main level BR that could be used for this purpose. Huge unfinished basement w/garage that can fit 3 cars & is multifunctional. Deck & Patio overlooking Mature landscaping on large fenced lot. 1-YR Home Warranty.