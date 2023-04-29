Lot #2, Plan - Lancaster. A two story with guest bedroom on main floor, open floor plan, nice covered porch, primary and 3 other guest rooms upstairs. Laundry room is upstairs. Includes granite counter tops in kitchen with large island and pantry. Sod & irrigation and tankless gas water heater.
5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $330,274
