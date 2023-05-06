Lot #5, Rutherford plan with stone accents. Blinds are included. 5 BR and office / bonus room including main level primary BR with large WIC, double sinks and main level laundry. Spacious kitchen with smooth tops stainless stove and M/W, DW with granite countertops, LVP flooring and carpet. 10 x 10 patio, irrigation and sod. Ask about incentives with lender partner.
5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $343,318
