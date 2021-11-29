5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $360,000

Immaculate 2 story home located in Vernon Farms. This home has so many amazing features such as: 2 Primary bedrooms (1 downstairs & 1 upstairs) with 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 family rooms, office, and large walk in closets in every bedroom. Completely beautiful updated open concept kitchen with tile backsplash, quartz countertops, nested double drawers, and stainless steel appliances. Very large dinning room, large living room with sliding back doors overlooking a beautiful oasis backyard, and bamboo flooring throughout most of the main level. With so many amazing features this house is a absolutely must see! Community Amenities include Pool & Playground. Just minutes to dinning and shopping with easy access to Hwy 421(Business 40) and I40, this home will not last long. Schedule your showing today!