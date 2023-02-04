Ton of space for the money - Columbia plan with 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths - Primary bedroom on main level. Open kitchen, greatroom plan with eat at island in kitchen. Granite countertops, LVP flooring. Primary bath with 5' shower and dual sinks with quartz countertops. 4 large bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Wither one of our preferred lenders, builder is offering up to $10,000 is loan discounts. Ask agent for details.
5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $369,190
